The Dexter boys’ basketball team saw first hand what sophomore phenom Emoni Bates can do when he takes over a game Friday night as Bates and Ypsilanti Lincoln took down the Dreadnaughts 67-38 in a showdown between the two teams that were undefeated in the SEC White.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 9-4 lead early in the first quarter, but that is when Bates would step in and take over for the Splitters.

He would score 18 points over the final four minutes of the first quarter, including five three pointers and an amazing dunk to give Lincoln a 23-11 lead after one quarter.

The Dreadnaughts would hold tough and trail 34-24 at the half.

Bobby Pnacek hit three triples and scored 11 points against Lincoln. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

Bobby Pnacek hit a pair of three pointers in the third quarter, but Lincoln outscored the Dreads 16-10 to increase its lead to 50-34 after three.

Dexter ran out of gas in the fourth, putting just four points on the board as Lincoln pulled away for the win.

Pnacek and Marco Lucchesi scored 11 points each to lead Dexter.

Colin Parachek scored six points, Cal Bavineau four, Brennan Parachek three, Lucas Koone two, and Kellen Porter one.

Bates would finish with 40 points for Lincoln.

Dexter fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC White. They take on Rochester at the MLK Classic at Madison Heights Bishop Foley Sunday afternoon and will host Ypsilanti in another key SEC White matchup Friday at 7:00.