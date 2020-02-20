| 1 min read | from EGLE |
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) recently released its 24th annual solid waste report, which offers a look at inputs to Michigan’s landfills.
There was a 6.2 percent overall increase in solid waste disposed of in Michigan landfills compared to the same period in 2018. Waste disposed of by Michigan residents and businesses increased by almost 8.5 percent, and waste imported from other states and Canada decreased by about 1 percent.
Imported waste represents about 22 percent of all waste disposed of in Michigan landfills. The largest source of waste imported into Michigan continued to be Canada, contributing 17.1 percent of waste disposed of in Michigan. Twelve states imported waste into Michigan; of those, Ohio contributed the largest amount of waste from an individual state that was imported to Michigan.
All 66 Michigan landfills are required to submit information on disposal to EGLE, which then compiles this information into an annual report for the Legislature.
The specific amounts of waste disposed in Michigan from various jurisdictions are listed in Table 1.
|Waste Generation Origin
|Waste Volume (Cubic Yards)
|FY 2018
|FY 2019
|Canada
|9,770,385
|9,534,163
|Connecticut
|126,138
|125,747
|Illinois
|19,097
|225
|Indiana
|558,613
|565,004
|Iowa
|10
|0
|Kansas
|7
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|6
|Michigan
|39,932,328
|43,324,503
|Missouri
|4
|12
|New Jersey
|21,956
|6,119
|Ohio
|1,792,600
|1,899,397
|Oregon
|0
|3
|Pennsylvania
|42
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|100
|West Virginia
|100
|20
|Wisconsin
|223,935
|249,333
EGLE, as part of its mission, continues discussions with stakeholders regarding options to promote increased recycling and waste reduction efforts in order to reduce overall waste disposal in Michigan.
Read the complete annual solid waste report.