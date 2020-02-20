Advertisement





| 1 min read | from EGLE |

Photo: Pixaby

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) recently released its 24th annual solid waste report, which offers a look at inputs to Michigan’s landfills.

There was a 6.2 percent overall increase in solid waste disposed of in Michigan landfills compared to the same period in 2018. Waste disposed of by Michigan residents and businesses increased by almost 8.5 percent, and waste imported from other states and Canada decreased by about 1 percent.

Imported waste represents about 22 percent of all waste disposed of in Michigan landfills. The largest source of waste imported into Michigan continued to be Canada, contributing 17.1 percent of waste disposed of in Michigan. Twelve states imported waste into Michigan; of those, Ohio contributed the largest amount of waste from an individual state that was imported to Michigan.

Advertisement

All 66 Michigan landfills are required to submit information on disposal to EGLE, which then compiles this information into an annual report for the Legislature.

The specific amounts of waste disposed in Michigan from various jurisdictions are listed in Table 1.

Waste Generation Origin Waste Volume (Cubic Yards) FY 2018 FY 2019 Canada 9,770,385 9,534,163 Connecticut 126,138 125,747 Illinois 19,097 225 Indiana 558,613 565,004 Iowa 10 0 Kansas 7 0 Kentucky 0 6 Michigan 39,932,328 43,324,503 Missouri 4 12 New Jersey 21,956 6,119 Ohio 1,792,600 1,899,397 Oregon 0 3 Pennsylvania 42 0 Tennessee 0 100 West Virginia 100 20 Wisconsin 223,935 249,333

EGLE, as part of its mission, continues discussions with stakeholders regarding options to promote increased recycling and waste reduction efforts in order to reduce overall waste disposal in Michigan.

Read the complete annual solid waste report.