September 05, 2025

Little Library Installed at Chelsea First United Methodist Church

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

Photo: Jacob Turner stands next to the new Little Library he built outside Chelsea First United Methodist Church. The library, located at 128 Park Street, includes books and a prayer request box for the community. Photo courtesy of Rev. J. Gordon Schleicher

A new Little Library now stands outside Chelsea First United Methodist Church at 128 Park Street, thanks to the efforts of Jacob Turner (JT).

The project was part of Turner’s God and Life study and features not only a collection of books, including Bibles, but also a prayer request box where community members can leave personal notes. Members of Parables, an all-inclusive worship group at the church, will read and pray over the requests.

The Parables group meets on Sunday mornings and emphasizes inclusion and welcome. Turner said he hopes the library becomes a meaningful stop for neighbors—whether they are picking up a book or sharing a request for support.

