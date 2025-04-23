Live Music to Launch Warmer Days at Chelsea’s New Palmer Commons Pavilion

Photo: The recently constructed Palmer Commons Pavilion waiting for the shows to begin. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Chelsea’s newest downtown venue, the Palmer Commons Pavilion, is set to host its inaugural event with a free night of live music on Friday, May 9, marking the start of the city’s outdoor entertainment season.

The event, organized in part by Ugly Dog Distillery and local bands Sometimes Pretty and Flowers on the Grave, invites the community to gather for an evening of alt-rock performances under the open sky. The show runs from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Flowers on the Grave will kick off the evening from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., followed by Sometimes Pretty from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The latter is fronted by Chelsea’s own Chamber of Commerce Director, Terris Ahrens.

The Palmer Commons Pavilion, centrally located downtown on Main Street, offers a new focal point for music, arts, and gatherings in downtown Chelsea. Friday’s concert is the first in what organizers hope will become a regular series of public events throughout the spring and summer.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show in comfort.