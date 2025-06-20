Local 4th of July Events

This 4th of July, several local communities are hosting celebrations, including Chelsea, Dexter and Ann Arbor, which provide a diverse array of activities.

Chelsea:

On June 28th the Chelsea Rotary Club will be hosting a fireworks display at the fairgrounds. The event will be from 3 to 11 PM, with free admission. Parking will be free, and a WAVE shuttle will be offered 5 PM to midnight for transport from Chelsea High School. Live music, food, drinks, and entertainments, such as a pie eating contest where both adults and kids can participate to win either $50 for kids and $100 for adults.

Dexter:

Social Vines Vineyard is hosting a 4th of July show from 5:30 to 11:00 PM. Food, drinks, music, and most importantly, fireworks will all be available. Live music starts at 7pm and will end at 10pm, while the fireworks show will take place at 10pm until 10:45pm. Blankets and lawn chairs will not be provided, no outside alcohol, personal fireworks, grilles, or pets are permitted for this event. This event has a limited capacity and will cost $20 for parking. Sign up is available here.

Ann Arbor:

July 4th from 10am to 12pm Jaycees will be hosting the 35th annual Independence day parade in Ann Arbor. Local businesses, marching bands, dance troupes, sports teams, schools, and civic groups will march to show their community pride. Line up will be on N. University Ave. Then the parade starts at E. William St. and N. University Ave, continuing north on State, West down Liberty, South at Main, East on William and finishing south of Thompson. Those who want to participate in walking in the parade can sign up for free here.

Other nearby events for July 4th include:

Whitmore Lake’s 4th of July Fun Run and Fireworks – Starting at Whitmore Lake Administration Offices (8845 N Main St) at 8am, this family-friendly run will take place June 28 and include a red-white-and-blue theme. Participants are encouraged to dress accordingly and to expect a blast of powder at the end of the race. Whitmore Lake fireworks will be on July 3, with the fourth as a rain date. Fireworks begin at dusk and parking is free.