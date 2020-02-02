Advertisement





by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com

Students at North Creek Elementary and their parents who are in the most arrears with the Chelsea School District Food & Nutrition Program will get a much-welcomed reprieve from their debt this school year thanks to Project Chelsea.

Project Chelsea is an effort led by a group of local artists which is headed up by Chelsea artist McKenna O’Brien. The group of artists held an auction at the Chelsea District Library from December 2 to 12 during which visitors could enter to win a piece of art with a minimum of $10 donation.

North Creek Elementary School Principal Kimberly Gillow expressed profuse gratitude Wednesday, just two days after the CSD Board of Education voted to accept the donation at her recommendation.

“We stood there hugging each other and crying because (O’Brien) was able to offer us $2,200,” Gillow said. She and CSD social worker Charlotte Yu received the check from O’Brien before the significance of the donation hit the three women during the hand-off.

Gillow said that O’Brien approached her in the fall and pitched the idea of holding the auction to raise money to pay down North Creek lunch debt since O’Brien attended the school when she was a child.

When asked how much of the overall student meal debt the donation would negate, Gillow wasn’t specific but stated that the donation would address “a significant amount” of the money owed to the school.

A student incurs lunch debt when their family is not deep enough in poverty to qualify for free lunch, but still in a situation where their family is unable to keep up with the cost of reduced or full price lunch. State law dictates that a school cannot legally deny a meal to a student in the event that they cannot pay.

Gillow said that she and her staff have a strong desire to help students and their families who find themselves in this situation, but it’s oftentimes difficult to do so since the children and/or the family want to fly under the radar for various reasons.

“Sometimes people need help but don’t ask … this will allow us to help without anyone needing to ask, “Gillow said. “Whenever we can, if we know a student can’t pay but doesn’t qualify, we find a way to help them.”

Gillow thanked the Chelsea community for the support of the schools through participation in Project Chelsea’s auction.