Local Author Chronicles Life in Scio Township in New Memoir

A new memoir by Lois Pratt-Mekas, Vignettes of Little Miss Pratt, captures a lifetime of stories from growing up in Scio Township to nearly 90 years of cherished memories.

Photo: Lois’ father’s class at the country school

Lois Pratt-Mekas, a lifelong resident of Scio Township, has released her memoir, Vignettes of Little Miss Pratt, a collection of stories spanning her family’s history from 1630 to the present day. The book shares her experiences growing up on a farm, her deep connection to her parents, and her reflections on nearly 90 years of life.

“This has been quite a journey for a farm girl to experience,” Pratt-Mekas says. “It has been a glorious journey to share my life story and my love for my parents and their productive life and legacy.”

Vignettes of Little Miss Pratt

The memoir details her childhood on the family farm, where she participated in daily chores, including delivering fresh milk to Washtenaw Dairy in Ann Arbor. “We were one of the largest suppliers of milk to the ‘dairy,'” she recalls. “There are delightful stories related to those deliveries, including, on more than one occasion, having to haul the milk cans (yes, milk cans) by tractor through the fields to the main road and transferring them to the milk truck because the snow was so deep.”

Lois Pratt-Mekas

She also recounts the changing landscape of Scio Township, from moving sheep down Zeeb Road to its current state of bustling commercial development. “The roads are all paved today, and that corner is built up with banks, restaurants, and the Meijer’s complex and other businesses.”

A highlight of the book is the strong sense of community that shaped her upbringing. “Our community was a tight, caring group of farmers through fires, tragedies, and hardships. We were one.”

Lois’ father’s threshing machine

“I was always fascinated and excited about threshing time in August,” recalls Pratt-Mekas. “All the farmers worked together to get the harvest done. I never missed the event, and Dad had the only threshing machine in the area. This was a true community event. And, at the end of the day, they all gathered for a great meal that was prepared by the ladies.”

The book also shares anecdotes about local landmarks, including Hackney Hardware in Dexter, which her grandfather’s cousin, Harry W. Pratt, operated from 1902 to 1915. “We never knew what Dad would bring home in the bed of that red pickup, but it was always ‘good stuff,’ anything from guineas to the first television in the area.”

Metzger’s “Chicken in the Rough” poster

Pratt-Mekas also reminisces about her family’s ties to notable local establishments. “We ate supper at Metzger’s in Ann Arbor every Saturday—’Chicken in the Rough’ for 50 cents,” she says, noting the restaurant’s warm, family atmosphere. Additionally, she recalls her father’s friendship with Herman Weber and his doubts about the future of Weber’s Restaurant and Hotel. “Dad had one comment to make to Herman: ‘You’ll never get it paid for.’ I guess Dad was wrong about that.”

One of the book’s heartwarming stories involves local businessman Louis Bock, who adopted and supported five orphaned children. “It was a beautiful act of kindness and commitment,” she says.

Pratt homestead on Zeeb Rd

The memoir also features stories about the old country school on Pratt Road, which she and her family attended. “One of my favorites was the student who rode his horse to school. When he arrived, he smacked the rear end of the horse and said, ‘go home,’ which it did by itself. At the end of the school day, his parents told the horse, ‘get Johnny,’ and the horse took off to the school. Hard to believe—what a time it was.”

Reflecting on the process of writing her book, Pratt-Mekas says, “Looking back, I can hardly believe this is me—’Little Miss Pratt.'”

The self-published book is available exclusively through the author. Those interested in purchasing Vignettes of Little Miss Pratt can contact Lois Pratt-Mekas at mekas2@aol.com, using the subject line “Book.”

Vintage photos of Weber’s Restaurant

Photos courtesy of Lois Pratt-Mekas