Local Communities Host Easter Egg Hunts

Families across Washtenaw County will have several chances to celebrate the season with Easter egg hunts in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan and Saline in the coming weeks.

Chelsea

The Kiwanis Club of Chelsea and Chelsea High School Key Club host their annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 4 at Chelsea Retirement Community. Children can meet the Easter Bunny at 9:30 a.m., with the hunt beginning at 10 a.m. More than 3,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes will be hidden, with groups divided by age.

Dexter

Dexter Parks and Recreation will hold its Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble Saturday, April 4 at Dexter Community Park. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the scramble starts at 10 a.m. Children age 10 and under can hunt for eggs, win prizes, decorate Easter bags and meet the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $3 per child and available at Dexter City Hall.

Milan

Children age 10 and under are invited to an Easter egg hunt at Wilson Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Participants will search for eggs filled with candy, stickers and small toys. Check-in takes place beforehand at The Riverbank Center. The cost is $5 per child.

Saline

The Spring Fest Egg Hunt will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4 at the Saline Recreation Center. Children will hunt for eggs scattered in the wooded area behind the recreation center, with some eggs containing prize tickets. Afterward, families can visit local businesses along the Hippity Hop Trail in the gym. The cost is $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early, as most hunts begin promptly and eggs can disappear quickly. With events scheduled across the county, families will have several opportunities to celebrate the season and enjoy a festive start to spring.

Featured photo: Children search for eggs during a past community Easter egg hunt in Milan. This year’s hunt will take place March 28 at Wilson Park. Photo by Mary Kerkes, courtesy of Milan Parks and Recreation.