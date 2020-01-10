Advertisement





DUMC Pastor of Missions Tom Snyder with Faith in Action Assistant Director Sarah Shugart | Photo: DUMC

Dexter United Methodist Church (DUMC) has generated a donation of more than $20,000 to the Faith in Action / Avalon Housing supportive housing initiative planned for Dexter, Hilltop View Apartments.

The church is in the practice of taking up offerings for special causes. These special offerings are in addition to their usual Sunday offerings. DUMC elected to support the Hilltop View Apartment initiative with a $5,000 pledge hoping a special collection would cover the commitment. After the plates were passed one Sunday a month ago, and the money had been counted, more than $20,000 had been donated by the congregation.

“Dexter United Methodist is extremely grateful for the tireless work that Faith in Action does for many, many people in our communities,” said DUMC Senior Pastor Dr. Matt Hook. “When Faith in Action shared the need for struggling families to have affordable and supportive housing in Dexter and FIA’s plan to build Hilltop View Apartments to meet that need, our members responded.”

“There are over 300 scriptures in the Bible to help the poor and those that are less fortunate,” says Pastor of Missions Tom Snyder. “Housing is vital. Everyone needs a safe, warm place to live. Shouldn’t the church, through social issues and social justice, offer some means of opportunity for struggling people to still be a part of the community?”

The church has been a steady supporter of Faith in Action for decades with money, food for the pantry, and volunteer time as the charitable organization continues their work to alleviate the effects of poverty in western Washtenaw County.

“We hope and trust this will provide more security for kids and families,” says Pastor Matt. “The bottom line is that we saw this as an opportunity to help. God is crazy about all people, and we’re thrilled to reflect that. We thank God for the people who have given and for the opportunity to help make a difference.”