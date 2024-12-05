December 05, 2024 Donate
Local Conservationist Receives Award

Local Conservationist Receives Award

On November 21, 2024 Kurt Hagemeister received the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Conservation Award. Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter presented the NSDAR Conservation Award to Kurt on behalf of his outstanding contributions to wildlife conservation and environmental stewardship for the past three decades. The NSDAR Conservation Award honors individuals how have demonstrated a commitment to environmental conservation. Kurt Hagemeister’s work to protect backyard songbirds and promote conservation education exemplifies the spirit of this award.

Kurt and his wife, Liz, purchased and managed the Wild Bird Unlimited retail store in Ann Arbor from 1991 to 2006. Kurt is one of the founding members of the Michigan Bluebird Society, which supports bluebird conservation and has grown to over 470 members. As the organizations’ first President, Kurt played a pivotal role in the in the Society’s incorporation as a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 2004.

