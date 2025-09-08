Local Fall and Halloween Activity Guide for 2025

Dexter Cider Mill (3685 Central St., Dexter) At 139 years, this is the longest continuously running cider mill in Michigan. Located on the scenic banks of the Huron River, the mill is famous for its 5-apple cider blend, donuts, and is quickly becoming known for its crisp, clear hard cider. Check their website for auxiliary parking near the mill. Hours: Wed. – Sun. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Frosty Apple Orchard (6884 Walsh Rd, Dexter) A small orchard featuring 23 varieties of top-grade apples, carefully harvested to ensure quality. The Frosty Apple is locally famous for its delicious pies. Hours: Fri 12 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Jenny’s Farm Stand (8366 Island Lake Rd., Dexter) Cider, donuts, pies, pumpkins, a ginormous hay pile to climb and slide down, antique farm equipment, and animals to pet and feed are some of the main attractions to the popular stop at the corner of Island Lake and Pinckney Roads in Dexter. Hours: Everyday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lesser Farms and Orchards (12651 Island Lake Rd, Dexter) Lesser Orchards is a must see on a cider mill crawl this fall. Cool, fresh, and sweet, a truly unique cider. In addition, the store offers various apple varieties as they come into season as well as pies, homemade jams, honey, pumpkins, and other seasonal goods. Hours: Wed. – Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun. 1-6 p.m.

Lutz Orchard (11039 Macon Rd, Saline) A five-generation working farm specializing in traditional and heirloom apples. The orchard is off the beaten path but worth a visit. Hours: Mon. – Wed., Fri. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Weekends 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nixon Farms (6175 Daly Rd, Dexter) With 3 ½ miles of trail over ten acres, three exits provide for short, medium, or full maze fun. Hayrides, u-pick pumpkins, and treats are also available. Hours: Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wasem Fruit Farm (6580 Judd Rd, Milan) Perhaps the largest variety of donuts of any cider mill in the area with traditional cinnamon sugar, pumpkin, apple, blueberry, and more. Apples, cider, jams, honey, and other fruits make this a popular destination for many. They will begin selling cider on Sept. 18. Hours: Wed. – Sun. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Other Nearby Attractions: