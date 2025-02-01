Milan Florist Started Business Out of Her Home

After starting her business out of her own home, Milan florist Christen Mitchell has opened her physical storefront for Green Witch Florals.

“I started literally with a folding table and buckets and a knife doing the craft shows in Milan, with the goal of opening my own studio,” Mitchell said. “And I worked pretty hard, through downpours at one point. The flowers were outside on the table in a downpour, and I was in my car and I had to actually get all the water out of them when it stopped.”

Her love for flowers began several years ago while working for a florist named Moreen Goman. After learning European floral arrangement techniques for almost a decade, Mitchell briefly lapsed in her work to pursue other careers.

“But I did these shows and talked to people, and was encouraged by people saying, ‘Milan really needs a florist downtown,’” Mitchell said.

Since leaving her office job before this past Christmas, Mitchell has strengthened her connections with the local businesses. A storefront on Main Street makes it even easier to find a community.

“There are several stores that are working with me for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “Margaret, at Life Is Sweet in particular, has been very supportive of me. She has co-hosted classes that I’ve taught. And when I need fabric, I go to Textiles across the street. I regularly have coffee at The Owl. I’m just very loyal and will shop downtown first.”

This sense of community is also reflected in her customers. Watching people grow over years was one of Mitchell’s favorite parts of working under Goman.

“It was not unusual for us to see someone at prom, and then first date bouquets and then an engagement,” she said. “And then we would do their wedding, and they would have their babies and that’s really something, that a family florist follows along in people’s lives.”

Coursage by Christen Mitchell

Already she’s able to see that connection in her own floral business as well.

“For me, there’s a spiritual aspect as well of connecting with people,” Mitchell said. “I was doing a pop-up at The Owl over the summer and a woman came in, she was so sad, and I just asked her how her day was going. She confirmed she was having a rough day, so I just reached behind me, and I handed her a flower, and her whole face lit up. She said, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my mom’s favorite color.’ And it turned out that was the anniversary of the day her mom died, and it was such a special moment to connect with someone. To bring someone comfort.”

Green Witch Florals is located at 8 Park Lane, Room 19 in Milan, MI. More information is available at Green Witch Florals‘ website.