Local Makers Featured at Chelsea’s Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Dec. 14

On December 14th from 10 am to 3 pm, P.E.O. Chapter FD Chelsea will offer unique handmade cards, gifts, and greens at its Handmade Holiday booth at the Chelsea Farmers Market Sunday Pop-up in the historic Chelsea Depot.

Items at the Handmade Holiday booth will include holiday mugs filled with fresh greens and seasonal decorations, knitted hats and tree ornaments, winter bird greeting cards, tote bags and quilted boxes, and other small gifts.

Also on display will be special gift card holders filled with chocolate. Local artist and member Deb Drow will be offering her winter bird greeting cards. There will be beanies hand-knit by members, based on a design from Knitting State Hats by Nancy Bates. The hat is inspired by Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and is one of the most visited and beautiful locations in Michigan. We will also offer the Isle Royale National Park knit hat.

Additionally, “P.E.O. elves” have been busy making special holiday cards and gifts perfect for giving to book club friends, co-workers, neighbors, and family.

All proceeds from the Handmade Holiday booth will benefit the scholarship and grant programs offered by P.E.O. International. P.E.O., a Philanthropic Educational Organization, is a sisterhood of women who are purposeful and passionate about celebrating, supporting, and motivating women through education.