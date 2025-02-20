Local Nonprofit Lori’s Hands Expands Volunteer Base

By Maddi Riemenschneider

As a nonprofit, Lori’s Hands bridges the gap between college students and individuals living with chronic illnesses, fostering meaningful relationships. Student volunteers provide practical support, such as grocery shopping and household tasks, while also forming deep, lasting bonds with the clients they serve. Lori’s Hands creates a meaningful impact by enhancing the well-being of aging adults while also preparing future healthcare professionals to deliver care with a more person-centered and equitable approach, providing a meaningful and well-needed resource for the Metro Detroit community.

Left to right: Keen, Janet, and Antonia. Photo courtesy of Lori’s Hands.

A local Lori’s Hands client reflected on her time with Lori’s Hands over the holiday season, sharing, “Since I started with Lori’s Hands, I don’t feel as lost. And I was trying to think about why I don’t feel so down this Christmas season, like I have for so many years past. My Lori’s Hands students have given me something to look forward to, and I have come to enjoy this season.”

Lori’s Hands Metro Detroit has seen exciting growth in 2024. The nonprofit more than doubled the number of student volunteers engaged in the program, increasing participation from 73 students in 2023 to 172 students this past year. This expansion is largely due to new academic partnerships, including Eastern Michigan University’s Therapeutic Recreation Program, Concordia University’s Occupational Therapy Program, and The Ginsberg Center and School of Public Health at The University of Michigan.

In addition to expanding its student base, Lori’s Hands has strengthened its local support network by securing funding from key organizations, including The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, the Mary Thompson Foundation, UnitedHealthcare in Michigan, and the Exhale Program of Southeast Michigan. These partnerships help ensure that the foundation can continue to grow and serve more individuals in need throughout Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Anna Pekrul, Metro Detroit Ambassador Council member and Executive Director of The Dexter Senior Center shares a testament to the importance of Lori’s Hands: “As the Executive Director of a senior center that serves hundreds of members, I can tell you the number one reason people come is to connect. They want to be with friends, neighbors, and part of their community. That connection is just as crucial for those who can’t leave home, and that’s where Lori’s Hands comes in. It’s a friendly face, a helping hand, a connection to community resources, and a chance to connect with a younger generation. If you know a college student looking for a fulfilling volunteer experience, send them to Lori’s Hands. It will make a difference in someone’s life and just might change theirs too.”

Looking ahead, the group is eager to continue growing in Metro Detroit and expanding its reach to provide this vital programming to the community.