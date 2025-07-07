July 08, 2025

Local Preschool Ivybrook Academy Now Enrolling for Fall 2025

STN Staff

Ann Arbor

Community News

Ivybrook Academy, an award-winning preschool program, has announced open enrollment for Fall 2025. Serving children ages 11⁄2 to 5, Ivybrook offers a unique half-day preschool experience, with a full-day option available for children ages 3 and older.

Program Highlights Include:

• Small class sizes and individualized instruction

• Hands-on, inquiry-based learning experiences

• Enrichment in music, movement, art, language, and author studies

“We believe in honoring the individuality of every child,” said the Ivybrook Ann Arbor Campus Director. “Our goal is to inspire a lifelong love of learning through meaningful exploration and discovery.”

Private tours are available for interested parents at https://bit.ly/ivybrookaatour

Ivybrook’s Official Ribbon Cutting & Open House at Ivybrook Academy at its Ann Arbor campus will take place July 14 from 4 – 6 p.m, and reservations are available at https://bit.ly/ivybrookaa

