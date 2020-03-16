Advertisement





by Doug Marrin

Dexter psychologist Martin Fletcher, Psy.D, L.P. appeared on W4 Country’s morning show with Bubba talking about the growing fears over COVID-19 and suggested ways to deal with so that we don’t get overwhelmed by the hysteria.

Schools are closed. Public services have partially shut down. Businesses are closing. The economy is screeching to a crawl. We’re told to stay away from each other and isolate ourselves as much as possible – the exact opposite of good mental health. Things are just weird out there. It’s disorienting and many of us are frustrated by the fear-mongering and hysteria especially on social media.

“People with anxiety disorders or obsessive-compulsive disorders are really going to get heightened emotions from what’s going on,” said Dr. Marty in a phone call to the radio station. “They need good information.”

He went on to make the point that good information will make us feel more confident instead of fearful. Marty offered these five points to combat pressing fears over COVID-19.

#1 Concern is not the same as fear

Dr. Marty makes the point that recommendations have been made by health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and other agencies – wash your hands, avoid contact with people, stay home as much as possible, etc. It is healthy and right to follow these guidelines out of concern. “Everybody should do their part,” he says.

Things that go beyond the recommendations – buying a case of toilet paper, speculative social media posts going beyond what’s known or reported – is very likely a sign of fear and panic.

“I don’t have to panic to show that I care,” he says. “I’m following all the guidelines. Panic and intense anxiety is an overreaction.”

#2 Don’t listen to the news

“Get your information from the CDC and other health agencies,” says Dr. Marty. “That’s good information, and they say over and over again not to panic. The risk is low.”

“If you go to the news where they are questioning the experts, they’re trying to give a sound bite to make people afraid,” he says.

#3 Understand sacrifice

“Sacrifice is giving up something good for something better in the future,” says Dr. Marty. “There’s something better if we can squash this as quickly as possible.”

“My gym is closed and that’s a big deal to me,” he says as an example. “Am I going to complain about it? Or, am I going to keep it in the perspective of this sacrifice that I’m being asked to make for the common good?”

Dr. Fletcher also made the point that it’s important to understand the meaning and depth of sacrifice, the big picture. Most people who contract COVID-19 are going to survive. That has been made clear by the health organizations. But healthcare workers, for example, are at tremendous risk. If they get sick when the healthcare services are overrun, there’s a possibility some folks won’t receive the healthcare they need.

Following the guidelines is a sacrifice. But it will slow and reduce the spread of this virus – flatten the curve to avoid a sharp spike that could overwhelm healthcare services and workers.

“This is a chance for us to pull together and know that our sacrifices are meaningful,” he says.

#4 Be kind to those who are afraid

“A lot of people have anxiety disorders,” says Dr. Marty. “Some people have been traumatized by the death of someone in their family, maybe from an illness. Some people have OCD and are very worried about germs that things like that.”

His point is that this is an uncomfortable time for them and that may come out in ways that make you uncomfortable but show compassion anyway.

#5 Focus on the positives

“China is now showing signs of coming back,” he says. “Our country got out in front of this with new and aggressive measures. Communities are banding together in ways not seen since the Great Depression.”

“Children are being served food in our communities even though the schools are closed up,” he adds. “People are offering to help in a variety of ways like they did during the Great Depression. We think of that time in history as all bad, but some people wax nostalgic for those days because of how communities came together.”

“We’re going to make it through this thing,” he concludes.

Dr. Marty can be heard each Monday morning at 7:40 on the W4 Country morning show with Bubba. Dr. Fletcher holds advanced degrees in clinical psychology and education. His treatment approach involves quickly reducing symptoms while helping patients design and maintain health-promoting lifestyles. His private practice is Renew Hope Counseling in Dexter.