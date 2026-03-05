Local Rotary Club Fights Child Hunger

The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor is partnering with Food Gatherers, Washtenaw County’s food bank and food rescue program, to launch Rotary Fights Child Hunger, their annual spring food and fund drive.

From March 9-20, local businesses and organizations are invited to collect funds and non-perishable food items. This year, the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor aims to raise the equivalent of 100,000 meals for children and families in Washtenaw County who are facing hunger.

Monetary donations of $25 or greater will be matched 1:1 up to $15,000 thanks to Todd and Margaret Kephart. With the match, a gift of $25 will provide the equivalent of 100 meals.

Food Gatherers will use resources from the drive to distribute nutritious food through their network of 140 partner programs, including food pantries, meal programs, and other emergency grocery services that help people facing food insecurity in Washtenaw County.

“Efforts like Rotary Fights Child Hunger are crucial right now,” Food Gatherers President and CEO Eileen Spring said. “Food Gatherers is purchasing twice the amount of food that we were last year to offset federal cuts and meet the heightened need for food in our community.”

Last year, Food Gatherers distributed 10.3 million pounds of food to fight hunger, which provided the equivalent of 8.5 million meals to individuals and families in Washtenaw County.

Community members are encouraged to make financial gifts and/or donate non-perishable food items during the campaign.

Individuals and businesses can collect gifts of cash and checks (made payable to Food Gatherers), or direct donors to give online or register their fundraising team at

foodgatherers.org/rotary. Drop off or mail checks made payable to “Food Gatherers” to Food Gatherers, 1 Carrot Way, Ann Arbor, MI 48105; please note “Rotary” in the memo line. Warehouse hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Food donations to Food Gatherers at 1 Carrot Way in Ann Arbor, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Donors should request that it be counted toward the Rotary Drive when dropping off. Most-needed items include low-sodium, low-sugar, whole grain, or high-protein products such as beans, canned meats, peanut butter, hearty soups, canned fruit, baby food and formula, Ensure, or other supplemental nutrition drinks.