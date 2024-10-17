Local Rotary Clubs Join Forces to ‘Send Hunger Packing’ with 60,000 Meals

Community News

A public service project to help reduce food insecurity locally and internationally.

Three Rotary Clubs in Ann Arbor – Ann Arbor North, Ann Arbor, & Ann Arbor West and the Interact Clubs of Skyline and Saline High Schools, together with the Kids Coalition Against Hunger, are asking for help at this year’s event:

Saturday, November 16

9:00 am – Noon

Pioneer High School Cafeteria

Our goal is to achieve $21,000 in donations and recruit 200 volunteers. This is a fun event filled with energy as we work toward helping to “Send Hunger Packing” by packing 60,000 nutritionally complete meal packets.

Participants can be as young as elementary school age so it can be an opportunity for the entire family. High school students looking for service hours will receive a certificate of participation.

Please check out our website.

We would love to see you there and greatly appreciate your support!.

https://kidscoalitionagainsthunger.org/news-events/event-

calendar.html/event/2024/11/16/ann-arbor-rotary-send-hunger-packing-2024/489937