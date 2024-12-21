Local Saline Store Raises $16,000 for Saline Area Social Service

Saline’s Busch’s hosted a donation event to raise money for Saline Area Social Service. Many local residents donated gift cards that will be used to help provide food for families during the holiday season and following months.

Busch’s Season of Sharing Food Drive raised a total of $16,000 dollars. The store has partnered with SASS before and intends to continue contributing to the community and helping those in need.

According to a Facebook post on SASS’s page, the group is “grateful for Doug Busch and Busch’s Fresh Food Market” for helping “provide food, emergency aid, and support for our neighbors in need!”