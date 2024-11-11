Local Social Media Sparks Support for Senior Companionship in Milan

Residents of Milan share resources and advice on finding social opportunities for seniors in need of companionship and connection.

Photo: Milan Seniors for Healthy Living Facebook

With the growing demand for elder care services, finding social and recreational opportunities for older adults has become increasingly important.

A recent discussion on the Facebook page “The True Friends of Milan, MI” highlighted this need, especially for companionship among seniors. One follower shared a heartfelt query about their 74-year-old father, recently relocated from Alpena to Belleville due to Parkinson’s, seeking ways to help him meet new friends in his age group. “Where do older people meet people? More specifically, my dad is 74 years old… I know it gets lonely for him, even though I visit and get him out of the house several times a week,” they wrote, hoping for suggestions.

The responses from the community reflected a shared commitment to supporting seniors. One commenter recommended Milan Baptist Church’s “Senior Life” program, noting it meets weekly and includes lunch. “It’s very handicap accessible if needed,” they added.

Several suggestions pointed to local senior centers, especially Milan Seniors for Healthy living, which offer structured activities and social gatherings.

“The senior center in Milan has so many fun events,” one user said. Others suggested exploring the Van Buren Senior Center or Belleville Senior Center, where seniors can enjoy activities such as card games and exercise classes. Another commenter noted that the Van Buren Senior Center, which opened a new building recently, has a transportation option, allowing those with mobility challenges to participate.

For seniors like the follower’s father, who may feel isolated due to limited mobility, these centers provide a valuable opportunity to socialize and engage in community activities. As one commenter shared, “Making friends can be hard…but senior centers make it easier.” Suggestions also included morning gatherings at local spots like Belleville McDonald’s, which attract regular groups of older adults for coffee and conversation.

In a society with a growing senior population, these discussions underscore the importance of accessible, welcoming spaces where seniors can connect. The thread from “The True Friends of Milan, MI” illustrates how communities can come together to support their older members and each other, offering resources and suggestions through common interests.