Local Students and Residents Protest ICE Activity

By Sue Kelch and Matt Rosentreter

In response to increased activity by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Saline High School students, along with students from several high schools across Michigan, organized a peaceful walkout on Jan. 30.

“Americans everywhere are extremely upset by the unconstitutional acts of violence against innocent, American citizens,” one student said. “[The walkout] was an outlet for students at Saline High School to voice their distress for what is happening everywhere in our country in a bipartisan manner.”

Other students, who wished to remain anonymous in print, spoke about their reasoning for organizing and participating in the walkout.

Saline High School walkout. Photo by Sue Kelch

“Nothing changes if nothing changes, so if we want reform we have to speak up and do something. We hope this protest encourages more people and groups to do the same, until it reaches a point where it can’t be ignored. It may not seem like much, but every great movement in history started with a few brave voices.”

Many participants cited the recent deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good as what inspired them to begin speaking out, and emphasized their belief in the importance of younger generations speaking their minds.

Chelsea’s “ICE OUT” protest. Photo by Kate Henson

“I simply hope to inspire others, especially young people like myself, to speak out against injustice. The actions of politicians shape the world we will grow up in and one day be responsible for defending. It’s our duty, as the generation inheriting this future, to stand up and fight for something better. That means speaking out against injustice, racism, prejudice, and discrimination wherever we see it.”

This past week has been rife with local discussions and protests about ICE activity in our communities and nationwide. Saline Mayor Brian Marl, along with State Representative Debbie Dingell, held an “interfaith vigil” in honor of Alex Pretti. “ICE OUT” protests took place in Saline, Chelsea, Dexter, Ann Arbor and other cities in southeast Michigan last week. Saline Indivisible has adopted a citizen alert system used in other communities and has begun distributing whistles intended to alert residents to ICE activity. As conversations and demonstrations continue across the region, students and community members alike say they hope their actions will keep attention focused on the issue and encourage ongoing civic engagement.