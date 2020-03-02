Advertisement





NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

LODI TOWNSHIP

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election Public Accuracy Test will be held on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lodi Township Hall at 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law. Published in compliance with Section 168.798 of Michigan Election Law.

Christina M. Smith, Clerk, Lodi Township

Publish 2.26.2020