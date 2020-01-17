Advertisement





LODI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING SYNOPSIS

January 7, 2020 7:00 P.M.

The meeting opened with the flag pledge at 7:00pm. Seven board members were present and 3 citizens.

The Consent Agenda was approved as presented. The consent agenda included the December 3, 2019

meeting minutes, treasurer report, payment of bills, amendment of the budget, Washtenaw

County Sherriff report and the zoning report. There was a short attorney report including a motion to act

on the court order regarding the blight issue at 2070 S. Wagner Road. and a short Planning

Commission Report. Public comment was offered at 7:12 pm. There was a short Public Comment from

the city of Saline regarding the rezoning at 7706 Saline Ann Arbor Road. The Agenda was approved as

presented with one addition to new business. Old/Unfinished Business: none. New Business: Rezoning

application for 7706 Saline Ann Arbor Road was denied, Correction to Ann Arbor Greenbelt Township

donation, approval of repairs to a cemetery stone in the amount of $150.00, acceptance of SAFD Audit

yearend 2019, budget workshop date set for January 23, 2020 at 9:30am, acknowledged engagement

letter for 2020 Audit. Public comment offered at 7:38 pm there was a short comment. The meeting

adjourned at 7:338pm. Next meeting is February 4 2020 @ 7pm, budget workshop is January 23, 2019

at 9:30 am. The minutes may be viewed, after approval, on the Lodi Township web site

(www.twplodi.org) or are available for review or purchase at the township hall during regular business

hours.

Christina Smith, Clerk

Jan Godek, Supervisor