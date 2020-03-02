Advertisement





NOTICE

LODI TOWNSHIP

BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing on the proposed budget for 2020-2021 for the Township of Lodi, County of Washtenaw, State of Michigan will be held at

LODI TOWNSHIP HALL

3755 PLEASANT LAKE ROAD

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on

TUESDAY, MARCH 03, 2020

At such time a budget hearing covering proposed expenditures and estimated revenues including the proposed fire assessment of .9 mills for 2020-2021 shall be submitted for consideration.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection at Lodi Township Office during regular township business hours, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon or may be viewed on the website (www.twp-lodi.org).

Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Lodi Township board by writing or calling Christina Smith, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103. Telephone (734) 665-7583.

Christina M. Smith, Clerk

