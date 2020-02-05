Advertisement





Lodi Township

Planning Commission

Master Plan Public Hearing

The Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on February 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, to receive comments on proposed corrections to the Future Land Use Map in the Lodi Township Master Plan. The proposed corrections may be viewed at the Lodi Township Hall during regular business hours Monday – Friday 8:30am – noon.

Advertisement

Questions, comments, and or requests for auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities should be made to the Lodi Township Offices during business hours, Monday-Friday 8:30am – noon at least two business days in advance of the Public Hearing.

Christina M. Smith, Clerk, Lodi Township