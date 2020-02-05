Advertisement





NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR

THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY,

MARCH 10, 2020

THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, MICHIGAN

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE TOWNSHIP MENTIONED ABOVE:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the townships of Lodi in the state of Michigan who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, FEBRUARY 24, 2020.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at their township of residency at the following places, days and times:

Lodi Township (3855 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103):

Regular business hours: Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, March 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday March 10th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the residents in Lodi Township, Washtenaw County will be voting on the following proposal as presented and listed below:

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE – 1 PROPOSAL

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE

MILLAGE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment.

For the entire proposal language please see https://www.washtenaw.org/304/Elections.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Christina M. Smith, Clerk, Lodi Township