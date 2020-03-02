Advertisement





NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF the CHARTER Township of YORK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

The Presidential Primary Election is being held for the purpose of nominating candidates for the office of the President of the United States and to vote on the following proposal below.

The official list of candidates and full text of this proposal can be found at www.washtenaw.org/elections or sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

PRECINCTS AND POLLING LOCATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

LODI TOWNSHIP:

1. Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

All polling locations are accessible to voters with disabilities. The voter assist terminal, Braille and audio instruction are also available in all polling locations.

PROPOSAL SUMMARY:

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE MILLAGE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment.

Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the Washtenaw Community College district, State of Michigan, be increased by 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuation) for a period of 10 years, the years 2021 through 2030 inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes? Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of that portion of the 1.00 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0282 represents new additional millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment. It is estimated that the 1.00 mill would raise $17,500,000 for the College when first levied in 2021.

Christina Smith, Lodi Township