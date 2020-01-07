Advertisement





Lodi Township

Planning Commission

Public Notice

Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on January 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, to review a request by Mike Snapir, 2844 Alex Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 for a Special Use Permit for a Group Childcare Day Home with a capacity of 12 children on Lodi Township parcel #M-13-01-400-027. Questions, comments, and or requests for auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities should be made to the Lodi Township Offices during working hours, Monday-Friday 8:30am – noon at least two business days in advance of the Public Hearing.

Christina M. Smith Clerk, Lodi Township