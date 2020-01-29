Advertisement





Lodi Township Zoning Board of Appeals

Public Hearing February 18, 2020

The Lodi Township Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 7:00 PM on February 18, 2020, at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103, to hear an application submitted by Keystone Community Wesleyan Church located at 3375 Saline Waterworks Road, Saline, MI 48176. Parcel # 13-36-300-008 to ask for relief of section 30.203.E. of the Lodi Township Zoning Ordinance, 30’ Transition Buffer on the east and west sides of the church property. Written comments or questions will be received at the Lodi Township Hall during business hours 8:30 am to noon Monday – Friday.

Reasonable auxiliary aids and services can be provided to individuals with disabilities by contacting Clerk Christina Smith at the Lodi Township Hall at least two business days in advance of the meeting.

Christina Smith, Clerk

