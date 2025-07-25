Lodi Township Planning Commission Denies Toll Brothers Site Plan After Heated Meeting

The Lodi Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend denying the Toll Brothers Arbor–North and Arbor–South development site plan after residents voiced concerns about water, sewage, and gated communities.

Tension between the future and the status quo, or past, was on full display at the Lodi Township Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday evening, July 22, 2025. The overflow crowd at the township planning commission meeting implored their local representatives not to approve the final site plan being presented by the Toll Brothers Construction Company.

After more than three hours of discussion, including several comments from township residents who repeatedly voiced opposition to the proposed development, Commissioner Steve Marsh moved to recommend that the full board deny the site plan.

Township resident Susan Miller said, “I live in the neighborhood, and I don’t want polluted water being dumped in the retention ponds. Don’t pollute my water.”

Most concerns centered on the impact of the development on the water supply to the existing homes in the area. Patricia, a resident of Orchard Grove Park, urged the planning commission to vote no. “The sewage treatment plant is just too close to Orchard Grove, my home. Don’t do this to us.”

One resident, who did not identify themselves, told the commissioners and Toll Brothers representatives that the demand for homes had been overstated. “For the last three or four years, Lodi Township, as well as Washtenaw County, has been in a population decline. There is no urgent need for additional homes. Especially million-dollar homes.”

Planning Commission Chair Cindy Strader questioned the addition of gates to the plan. Speaking on behalf of Toll Brothers, Scott Hansen said, “Yes, there will be gates at the entrance to the development.” When asked if they were marketing “a gated community,” Hansen replied, “Yes.”

Alan Greene, an attorney representing Toll Brothers, provided the commission members and residents with a brief history of the project. In his comments, he emphasized the consent agreement reached between Lodi Township and the previous property owner.

“This site plan was already agreed to in the consent judgment,” Greene said. “Many of the concerns raised by commission members are not within the commission’s purview to judge. Wells and the sewer systems are regulated by the State of Michigan and Washtenaw County. The township does not have a role in the approval process.”

Greene continued, “The commission chair expressed concerns about the gate. But there is nothing in the township ordinances that prevents having a gated community. That is why some members of the Toll Brothers staff got frustrated.”

“In the original agreement, it specified a high-density development consisting of 434 units. The township decided they didn’t like that many units, so the plan was modified and ended up with 107 single-family homes,” Greene said.

As the planning commission continued to question the site plan, another unidentified member of the Toll Brothers group stood and said, “You can keep asking for more information, but it isn’t going to change anything on the plan. Either vote to approve the plan or deny it.”

Strader then asked Township consulting planner Hannah Smith, who would keep track of whether the concerns outlined by the planning commission or board were addressed. Smith said that the changes could be reported to her, and she could keep the board informed. Strader then emphasized the importance to her of addressing the concerns of the planning commission. “In some instances, we have asked for months for information about specific issues and have not received them,” Strader said.

When reached for comment, Lodi Township Supervisor Jan Godek said she had no comment. “I need to review the meeting minutes and listen to whatever the developer might have to say, so I really don’t have much I can say at this point.”

After more than three hours of discussion, the Lodi Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the township board deny the site plan.

It seems likely that the Arbor–North and Arbor–South development will be considered by the Board at its September meeting.