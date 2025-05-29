Lodi Township Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Deputies responded to 177 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 219 the previous year, a 19% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 630, down from 900 for the same period last year, a 30% decrease.
Officers conducted 66 traffic stops, down from 108 last year. Fifteen citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Two larcenies
- Six crashes
- Six animal complaints
- Three disorderlies
- Two frauds
- One drug overdose
- One computer hacking
- One arson
- One child neglect
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:
On April 15, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6100 Block of Ann Arbor Saline Road for a report of fraud. The complainant was defrauded of $89,665 after an unknown suspect convinced them to make illegitimate investments. Suspect information is very limited at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.
On April 21, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2200 Block of Airey Court for a report of a larceny. An unknown suspect stole a chainsaw from the complainant’s storage unit.
LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
April 2024
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|66
|108
|-39%
|206
|412
|-50%
|Citations
|15
|23
|-35%
|38
|115
|-67%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|3
|–
|0
|7
|–
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|177
|219
|-19%
|630
|900
|-30%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|92
|94
|-2%
|341
|393
|-13%
|Robberies
|0
|1
|–
|0
|1
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|0
|2
|–
|4
|7
|-43%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|2
|1
|100%
|3
|9
|-67%
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|2
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|6
|12
|-50%
|35
|39
|-10%
|Medical Assists
|1
|0
|+
|6
|5
|20%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|3
|2
|50%
|8
|8
|0%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|430
|1829
|Out of Area Time
|360
|1465
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|0
|0
|Secondary Road Patrol
|250
|685
|County Wide
|0
|30
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|MSP
|Banked Hours
|208
|259.75
|136.88
|25-23227 / 25-21700