Lodi Township Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Deputies responded to 177 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 219 the previous year, a 19% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 630, down from 900 for the same period last year, a 30% decrease.

Officers conducted 66 traffic stops, down from 108 last year. Fifteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two larcenies

Six crashes

Six animal complaints

Three disorderlies

Two frauds

One drug overdose

One computer hacking

One arson

One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On April 15, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6100 Block of Ann Arbor Saline Road for a report of fraud. The complainant was defrauded of $89,665 after an unknown suspect convinced them to make illegitimate investments. Suspect information is very limited at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.

On April 21, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2200 Block of Airey Court for a report of a larceny. An unknown suspect stole a chainsaw from the complainant’s storage unit.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

April 2024