May 29, 2025

Doug Marrin

Public SafetySaline

Lodi Township Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Deputies responded to 177 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 219 the previous year, a 19% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 630, down from 900 for the same period last year, a 30% decrease.

Officers conducted 66 traffic stops, down from 108 last year. Fifteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Two larcenies
  • Six crashes
  • Six animal complaints
  • Three disorderlies
  • Two frauds
  • One drug overdose
  • One computer hacking
  • One arson
  • One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On April 15, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6100 Block of Ann Arbor Saline Road for a report of fraud. The complainant was defrauded of $89,665 after an unknown suspect convinced them to make illegitimate investments. Suspect information is very limited at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.

On April 21, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2200 Block of Airey Court for a report of a larceny. An unknown suspect stole a chainsaw from the complainant’s storage unit.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

April 2024

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops66108-39%206412-50%
Citations1523-35%38115-67%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0307
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total177219-19%630900-30%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)9294-2%341393-13%
Robberies0101
Assaultive Crimes0247-43%
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies21100%39-67%
Vehicle Thefts0002
Traffic Crashes612-50%3539-10%
Medical Assists10+6520%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)3250%880%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time4301829
Out of Area Time3601465
Investigative Ops (DB)00
Secondary Road Patrol250685
County Wide030
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance MSP 
Banked Hours208259.75136.8825-23227 / 25-21700
April Monthy Lodi Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

