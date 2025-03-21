Lodi Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Officers responded to 128 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 192 the previous year, a 33% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 291, down from 491 for the same period last year, a 41% decrease.

Officers conducted 29 traffic stops, down from 104 last year. Six citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Eight crashes

Three medical assists

Three frauds

Three school bus violations

One death investigation

Three welfare checks

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On February 4, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3100 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of fraud. The complainant’s credit card company discovered suspicious charges on their card for $600.00. An investigation into the incident revealed possible suspect information that is narrowing down the case for prosecution.

On February 25, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4800 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of Identity Theft. The victim indicated that their credit cards were used fraudulently at a local Menards store. There are no known suspects at this time, and the investigating Deputy is waiting for Menards security to provide additional information.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

February 2024