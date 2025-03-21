March 21, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Doug Marrin

Saline

Lodi Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Officers responded to 128 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 192 the previous year, a 33% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 291, down from 491 for the same period last year, a 41% decrease.

Officers conducted 29 traffic stops, down from 104 last year. Six citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Eight crashes
  • Three medical assists
  • Three frauds
  • Three school bus violations
  • One death investigation
  • Three welfare checks

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On February 4, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3100 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of fraud. The complainant’s credit card company discovered suspicious charges on their card for $600.00. An investigation into the incident revealed possible suspect information that is narrowing down the case for prosecution.

On February 25, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4800 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of Identity Theft. The victim indicated that their credit cards were used fraudulently at a local Menards store. There are no known suspects at this time, and the investigating Deputy is waiting for Menards security to provide additional information.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

February 2024

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops29104-72%69196-65%
Citations631-81%1448-71%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0202
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total128192-33%291491-41%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)78728%177228-22%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes01220%
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies0205
Vehicle Thefts0000
Traffic Crashes8560%2324-4%
Medical Assists3250%330%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)13-67%440%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time438779
Out of Area Time452781
Investigative Ops (DB)00
Secondary Road Patrol285435
County Wide00
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalanceMSP
Banked Hours320157307.7525-11651/25-10503/25-8101
February 2025 Lodi Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

Latest articles

Chelsea Police Report, February 2025

Doug Marrin

GALLERY: Chelsea Schools Celebrate First-Ever Rock Your Socks Classic Basketball Game

Doug Marrin

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News