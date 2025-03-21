Lodi Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Officers responded to 128 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 192 the previous year, a 33% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 291, down from 491 for the same period last year, a 41% decrease.
Officers conducted 29 traffic stops, down from 104 last year. Six citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Eight crashes
- Three medical assists
- Three frauds
- Three school bus violations
- One death investigation
- Three welfare checks
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:
On February 4, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3100 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of fraud. The complainant’s credit card company discovered suspicious charges on their card for $600.00. An investigation into the incident revealed possible suspect information that is narrowing down the case for prosecution.
On February 25, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4800 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of Identity Theft. The victim indicated that their credit cards were used fraudulently at a local Menards store. There are no known suspects at this time, and the investigating Deputy is waiting for Menards security to provide additional information.
LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
February 2024
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|29
|104
|-72%
|69
|196
|-65%
|Citations
|6
|31
|-81%
|14
|48
|-71%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|2
|–
|0
|2
|–
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|128
|192
|-33%
|291
|491
|-41%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|78
|72
|8%
|177
|228
|-22%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|0
|1
|–
|2
|2
|0%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|0
|2
|–
|0
|5
|–
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|8
|5
|60%
|23
|24
|-4%
|Medical Assists
|3
|2
|50%
|3
|3
|0%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|1
|3
|-67%
|4
|4
|0%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|438
|779
|Out of Area Time
|452
|781
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|0
|0
|Secondary Road Patrol
|285
|435
|County Wide
|0
|0
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|MSP
|Banked Hours
|320
|157
|307.75
|25-11651/25-10503/25-8101