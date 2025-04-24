Lodi Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 162 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 190 the previous year, a 15% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 453, down from 681 for the same period last year, a 33% decrease.

Officers conducted 71 traffic stops, down from 108 last year. Nine citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the March police call log include:

Two assaults

One larceny

Six crashes

Two medical

Two mental health

Four animal

One fraud

One bus violation

One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On March 13, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5400 Block of Scio Church Road for a report of fraud. The complainant reported that payroll checks were being transferred to unknown accounts, resulting in a loss of funds of over $3,000. The investigation is ongoing as to who the suspect is and how they were able to transfer bank account information.

On March 31, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2100 Block of Oak Valley Drive for a report of a larceny from a vehicle. A catalytic converter was stolen from the complainant’s vehicle by an unknown suspect while it was parked in a public parking lot. There are no known suspects at this time.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2024