Lodi Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 162 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 190 the previous year, a 15% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 453, down from 681 for the same period last year, a 33% decrease.
Officers conducted 71 traffic stops, down from 108 last year. Nine citations were issued.
Notable incidents from the March police call log include:
- Two assaults
- One larceny
- Six crashes
- Two medical
- Two mental health
- Four animal
- One fraud
- One bus violation
- One child neglect
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to Lodi Township:
On March 13, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5400 Block of Scio Church Road for a report of fraud. The complainant reported that payroll checks were being transferred to unknown accounts, resulting in a loss of funds of over $3,000. The investigation is ongoing as to who the suspect is and how they were able to transfer bank account information.
On March 31, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2100 Block of Oak Valley Drive for a report of a larceny from a vehicle. A catalytic converter was stolen from the complainant’s vehicle by an unknown suspect while it was parked in a public parking lot. There are no known suspects at this time.
LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
March 2024
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|71
|108
|-34%
|140
|304
|-54%
|Citations
|9
|44
|-80%
|23
|92
|-75%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|2
|–
|0
|4
|–
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|162
|190
|-15%
|453
|681
|-33%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|72
|71
|1%
|249
|299
|-17%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|2
|3
|-33%
|4
|5
|-20%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|1
|3
|-67%
|1
|8
|-88%
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|2
|–
|0
|2
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|6
|3
|100%
|29
|27
|7%
|Medical Assists
|2
|2
|0%
|5
|5
|0%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|1
|2
|-50%
|5
|6
|-17%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|620
|1399
|Out of Area Time
|324
|1105
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|0
|0
|Secondary Road Patrol
|0
|435
|County Wide
|30
|30
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|MSP
|Banked Hours
|344
|288
|188.63
|25-20731/25-16688/25-16679/25-16501/ 25- 16483/25-16259/25-14271