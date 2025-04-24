April 24, 2025

Lodi Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 162 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 190 the previous year, a 15% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 453, down from 681 for the same period last year, a 33% decrease.

Officers conducted 71 traffic stops, down from 108 last year. Nine citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the March police call log include:

  • Two assaults
  • One larceny
  • Six crashes
  • Two medical
  • Two mental health
  • Four animal
  • One fraud
  • One bus violation
  • One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On March 13, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5400 Block of Scio Church Road for a report of fraud. The complainant reported that payroll checks were being transferred to unknown accounts, resulting in a loss of funds of over $3,000. The investigation is ongoing as to who the suspect is and how they were able to transfer bank account information.

On March 31, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2100 Block of Oak Valley Drive for a report of a larceny from a vehicle. A catalytic converter was stolen from the complainant’s vehicle by an unknown suspect while it was parked in a public parking lot. There are no known suspects at this time.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2024

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops71108-34%140304-54%
Citations944-80%2392-75%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0204
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total162190-15%453681-33%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)72711%249299-17%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes23-33%45-20%
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies13-67%18-88%
Vehicle Thefts0202
Traffic Crashes63100%29277%
Medical Assists220%550%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)12-50%56-17%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time6201399
Out of Area Time3241105
Investigative Ops (DB)00
Secondary Road Patrol0435
County Wide3030
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance MSP 
Banked Hours344288188.6325-20731/25-16688/25-16679/25-16501/  25- 16483/25-16259/25-14271
March 2025 Monthly Call Report LOTDownload

