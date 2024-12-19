Lodi Township Police Report, November 2024

In November 2024, Deputies responded to 175 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 225 the previous year, a 22% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 2,515, down from 2,537 for the same period last year, a 1% decrease.
Officers conducted 59 traffic stops, down from 75 last year. Ten citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One assault
- Ten crashes
- One medical assist
- Seven animal complaints
- 12 citizen assists
- Two welfare checks
- Two disorderlies
- One school bus violation
- One accidental shooting
- One OUI
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported to Lodi Township that during the month of November, there were no detailed events or incidents that impacted public safety.