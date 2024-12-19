Lodi Township Police Report, November 2024

In November 2024, Deputies responded to 175 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 225 the previous year, a 22% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 2,515, down from 2,537 for the same period last year, a 1% decrease.

Officers conducted 59 traffic stops, down from 75 last year. Ten citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Ten crashes

One medical assist

Seven animal complaints

12 citizen assists

Two welfare checks

Two disorderlies

One school bus violation

One accidental shooting

One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported to Lodi Township that during the month of November, there were no detailed events or incidents that impacted public safety.

November 2024 Lodi Township Monthly Call Report