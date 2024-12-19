December 19, 2024 Donate
Log in

Saline

Lodi Township Police Report, November 2024

Advertisements

Lodi Township Police Report, November 2024

by

In November 2024, Deputies responded to 175 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 225 the previous year, a 22% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 2,515, down from 2,537 for the same period last year, a 1% decrease.

Officers conducted 59 traffic stops, down from 75 last year. Ten citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • One assault
  • Ten crashes
  • One medical assist
  • Seven animal complaints
  • 12 citizen assists
  • Two welfare checks
  • Two disorderlies
  • One school bus violation
  • One accidental shooting
  • One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported to Lodi Township that during the month of November, there were no detailed events or incidents that impacted public safety.

November 2024 Lodi Township Monthly Call Report

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media