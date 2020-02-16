Advertisement





LODI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING SYNOPSIS

February 4, 2020 7:00 P.M.

The meeting opened with the flag pledge at 7:00pm. Seven board members were present and 3 citizens.

The Consent Agenda was approved as presented. The consent agenda included the January 7, 2020

meeting minutes, treasurer report, payment of bills, amendment of the budget, Washtenaw

County Sherriff report and the zoning report. There was no attorney report. There was a short Planning

Commission Report. Public comment was offered at 7:03 pm. There was no Public Comment. The

Agenda was approved as presented with one addition to new business. Old/Unfinished Business: barn on

Wagner/ Scio Church Road, 2 bids were received, decision was made to have Attorney O’Jack file a

motion to take issue back to court and issue a ticket to the property owner. New Business: Snapir Special

Use Application approved, Supervisor, Clerk and Treasurer Salary Resolutions approved, Invest Policy

Approved, the need for the Planning Commission to define/clarify residential use/lot/parcel in the Zoning

Ordinance was requested, 5212 Alber Road letter from Attorney was discussed. Public comment offered

at 7:38 pm there was a short comment. The meeting adjourned at 7:35pm. Next meeting is March 2,

2020 with the Budget Public Hearing at 6:30pm and the Regular Meeting following. The minutes may

be viewed, after approval, on the Lodi Township web site (www.twplodi.org) or are available for review

or purchase at the township hall during regular business hours.

Christina Smith, Clerk

Jan Godek, Supervisor