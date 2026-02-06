Lodi Twp: Board of Review Meeting Schedule March 2026

2026 MARCH BOARD OF REVIEW

MEETING SCHEDULE

Lodi Township, Washtenaw County

LODI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF REVIEW PUBLIC NOTICE

The Lodi Township Board of Review will meet at:

3755 Pleasant Lake Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

on the following days.

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 3:30 PM. – organizational meeting – no appointments

Monday March 9, 2026 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Appeals are by appointment only. Appointments will be in 15-minute intervals. Owners with multiple properties will get additional time if needed. Owner’s representatives must have a signed letter of authorization from the property owner to appeal on their behalf.

A non-resident may protest by letter. Written appeals must be in the office (3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103) by Friday, March 6th, 2026 ( postmarks are NOT ACCEPTED ). If you wish to appeal, please call the Township office main line at (734) 665-7583. APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. For questions you can call or email the [email protected]

As required by Public Act 188 of the Public Acts of 1975, the tentative ratio and estimated multipliers for the Township of Lodi are hereby listed by class of property. The ratio and multiplier are subject to the actions of the Assessing Officer and the Board of Review and can be improved at their discretion. The tentative ratio and estimated multipliers are as follows:

Class Tentative Ratio (%) Estimated Multiplier Agricultural 45.09 1.1088 Commercial 47.54 1.0517 Industrial 48.52 1.0305 Residential 48.58 1.0292 Personal Property 50.00 1.0000

Stephanie Renius, MAAO

Lodi Township Assessor

Published: February 11th, 18th, & February 25th, 2026

Americans With Disabilities (ADA) Notice

The Township will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the Board of Review meetings upon (3) days’ notice.

Contact: Christina Smith, Clerk Lodi Township. 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 (734) 665-7583.

Board of Review Members:

Skye Schultz

Dan Dever

Jane Chronis

Jan Godek, Secretary of Board of Review