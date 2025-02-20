Lodi Twp Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 163 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 299 the previous year, a 45% decrease.

Officers conducted 40 traffic stops, down from 92 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

15 crashes

Five welfare checks

One extortion

Three frauds

One identity theft

One child neglect

Three school bus violations

On January 4th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 8300 Block of Weber Road for a report of extorsion. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect defrauded them out of $300 after the suspect demanded money so as not to release personal information on the “Discord App.”

On January 6th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 1800 Block of Ridgewood Circle for a report of identity theft. The complainant reported that a credit monitoring service notified them that he owed $409 to a cable company, resulting in a collection company trying to reclaim the money. The credit monitoring company and the complainant could not provide any suspect information.

On January 6th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 1800 Block of Stoneridge Drive for a report of fraud. The complainant reported that “Sgt. Rush” of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office called them, saying they owed $3,800 for missing jury duty. The funds were sent via PayPal to an unknown suspect. The Sheriff’s Office will never call and request money for missing jury duty and warns the public to be vigilant with suspicious calls like this.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

