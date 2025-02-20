February 20, 2025

Doug Marrin

Lodi Twp Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 163 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 299 the previous year, a 45% decrease.

Officers conducted 40 traffic stops, down from 92 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Two assaults
  • 15 crashes
  • Five welfare checks
  • One extortion
  • Three frauds
  • One identity theft
  • One child neglect
  • Three school bus violations

On January 4th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 8300 Block of Weber Road for a report of extorsion. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect defrauded them out of $300 after the suspect demanded money so as not to release personal information on the “Discord App.”

On January 6th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 1800 Block of Ridgewood Circle for a report of identity theft. The complainant reported that a credit monitoring service notified them that he owed $409 to a cable company, resulting in a collection company trying to reclaim the money. The credit monitoring company and the complainant could not provide any suspect information.

On January 6th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 1800 Block of Stoneridge Drive for a report of fraud. The complainant reported that “Sgt. Rush” of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office called them, saying they owed $3,800 for missing jury duty. The funds were sent via PayPal to an unknown suspect. The Sheriff’s Office will never call and request money for missing jury duty and warns the public to be vigilant with suspicious calls like this.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2024

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops4092-57%4092-57%
Citations817-53%817-53%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0000
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total163299-45%163299-45%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)99156-37%99156-37%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes21100%21100%
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies0303
Vehicle Thefts0000
Traffic Crashes1519-21%1519-21%
Medical Assists0101
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)31200%31200%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time341341
Out of Area Time329329
Investigative Ops (DB)00
Secondary Road Patrol150150
County Wide00
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalanceMSP
Banked Hours376232.75144.7525-4096/25-2937/25-2251/25-2115/25-248
January 2025 Lodi Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

