Lodi Twp Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 163 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 299 the previous year, a 45% decrease.
Officers conducted 40 traffic stops, down from 92 last year. Eight citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Two assaults
- 15 crashes
- Five welfare checks
- One extortion
- Three frauds
- One identity theft
- One child neglect
- Three school bus violations
On January 4th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 8300 Block of Weber Road for a report of extorsion. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect defrauded them out of $300 after the suspect demanded money so as not to release personal information on the “Discord App.”
On January 6th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 1800 Block of Ridgewood Circle for a report of identity theft. The complainant reported that a credit monitoring service notified them that he owed $409 to a cable company, resulting in a collection company trying to reclaim the money. The credit monitoring company and the complainant could not provide any suspect information.
On January 6th, a collaboration Deputy responded to the 1800 Block of Stoneridge Drive for a report of fraud. The complainant reported that “Sgt. Rush” of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office called them, saying they owed $3,800 for missing jury duty. The funds were sent via PayPal to an unknown suspect. The Sheriff’s Office will never call and request money for missing jury duty and warns the public to be vigilant with suspicious calls like this.
LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
January 2024
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|40
|92
|-57%
|40
|92
|-57%
|Citations
|8
|17
|-53%
|8
|17
|-53%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|163
|299
|-45%
|163
|299
|-45%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|99
|156
|-37%
|99
|156
|-37%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|2
|1
|100%
|2
|1
|100%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|0
|3
|–
|0
|3
|–
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|15
|19
|-21%
|15
|19
|-21%
|Medical Assists
|0
|1
|–
|0
|1
|–
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|3
|1
|200%
|3
|1
|200%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|341
|341
|Out of Area Time
|329
|329
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|0
|0
|Secondary Road Patrol
|150
|150
|County Wide
|0
|0
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|MSP
|Banked Hours
|376
|232.75
|144.75
|25-4096/25-2937/25-2251/25-2115/25-248