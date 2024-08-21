Lodi Twp Police Report, July 2024

In July 2024, Deputies responded to 245 calls for police service in Lodi Township, up from 200 the previous year, a 23% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jul) are 1,674, up from 1,575 for the same period last year, a 6% increase.
Officers conducted 105 traffic stops, up from 78 last year. Thirty-four citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One assault
- One sexual assault
- 11 crashes
- Three medical assists
- Two larcenies
- Nine citizen assists
- Nine animal complaints
- Four mental health
- One OUI
- One stalking
- Two disorderlies
- One welfare check
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:
On July 12, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5000 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of an automobile larceny. The complainant reported that their wallet, which included credit cards, was stolen from their vehicle sometime overnight. The Deputy is working with a local Meijer store where the credit card was used fraudulently to identify the suspect.