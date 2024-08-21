Lodi Twp Police Report, July 2024

In July 2024, Deputies responded to 245 calls for police service in Lodi Township, up from 200 the previous year, a 23% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jul) are 1,674, up from 1,575 for the same period last year, a 6% increase.

Officers conducted 105 traffic stops, up from 78 last year. Thirty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One sexual assault

11 crashes

Three medical assists

Two larcenies

Nine citizen assists

Nine animal complaints

Four mental health

One OUI

One stalking

Two disorderlies

One welfare check

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On July 12, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5000 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of an automobile larceny. The complainant reported that their wallet, which included credit cards, was stolen from their vehicle sometime overnight. The Deputy is working with a local Meijer store where the credit card was used fraudulently to identify the suspect.