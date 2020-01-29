Advertisement





Lois L. (Wagner) Vogel

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 87 passed away on January 24, 2020. Lois was born in Ann Arbor on June 16, 1932, the daughter of Conrad and Vera (Fox) Wagner.

On June 20, 1959 in Ann Arbor, she married Milo Vogel, who preceded her in death on July 31, 2019.

For years, Lois was co-owner and bookkeeper for Vogel’s Party Store, Chelsea. She was a crafter who loved to sew and she created many beautiful quilts. She delighted in shopping for and collecting antiques. Traveling was a favorite thing to do–especially to Las Vegas!

Lois is survived by her children, Sherry (Larry Kettinger) Herter of Jackson, and Jeff (Patti) Vogel of Chelsea; five grandchildren, Chris (Katie) Herter, Tim (Melissa) Herter, Michael Herter, Jenny (Denver) Sayomac, and Lisa (Cory) Imperato; five great-grandchildren, Max, Gus, Jordan, Jase, and Lou; and one brother, Richard Wagner.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anna Herter, and sister-in-law, Sue Wagner.

A gathering of friends and family will take place Saturday, May 16, 2020, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., from Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Polymyalgia Rheumatica association of your choice.