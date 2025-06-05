Longtime Dexter Art Teacher Retires with a Feeling of Fulfillment

Sharing her love for the creative process and in turn helping students connect with that same feeling. After 36 years in public education with the last 24 in Dexter Community Schools as the only Creekside Art teacher, Jane Montero has decided to retire and move on to other opportunities.

Knowing the importance she has played in art education over the years for Dexter students, both past and present, the Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Montero to ask about teaching art and her retirement.

“Teaching art has been the most fulfilling career I could have ever imagined,” she said. “In Dexter, I have found so much joy working with fifth and sixth grade students at Creekside Intermediate School.”

Montero began teaching in 1989, in California and taught all subjects each day – including art, physical education and music. When she and her husband moved to Michigan in 2000, she initially worked for a non-profit advertising agency because it was too late in the year to find a teaching job.

Then she said, “Luckily, in 2001, an opening for 6th grade was posted in Dexter!”

She said Mary Marshall hired her to teach 6th grade. The following year, she said they moved to the renovated high school, Creekside, and she started in the role she’s had since 2002, teaching Art and Design to all 5th and 6th grade students.

“Teaching art to upper elementary students has been a pure joy and I know I will miss them as I move forward in my career,” Montero said.

Looking back on certain events and challenges they faced together and how it impacted them, Montero said since 2001, “We have weathered many storms, from 9/11 to the pandemic.”

“Our students, staff, and community have been resilient; and for that, I am forever appreciative,” she said. “As I have taken on more leadership roles at the national level, and presented at conventions all around the county, I am always proud to say, ‘I teach 5th and 6th grade Art at Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter, Michigan.’ We are so fortunate to have a community that supports the visual and performing arts.”

The Dexter community isn’t the only ones who know about Montero’s great teaching. She’s been honored both at the state level and nationally.

Among the honors, she received two Outstanding Teacher Awards from the National Art Education Association and a Middle Level Art Educator of the Year from the Michigan Art Education Association.

When asked what motivated her each day, she said, “What has been my motivation every single day has been to share my love of the creative process with students! Our Dexter students are hard workers and I love seeing their personal happiness with what they have created.”

Explaining its importance, Montero said art is for everyone and encourages innovation and problem solving.

“Art reaches students at all levels of learning and serves as a way for them to experience success,” she said. “We are so fortunate in Dexter to have a community that supports all of the arts.”

Citing some evidence for its importance, Montero said America for the Arts shared results from a 2024 survey and noted that approximately 73 percent of organizations surveyed in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs reported that creative thinking skills were top priority when considering talent. Additionally, 55 percent of employed adults say their job requires them to be creative and come up with ideas that are new and unique (AmericansForTheArts.org).

At the end of the day, however, a big part of art is the passion and love behind it all. STN asked Montero about this.

“Art has been part of my life as far back as I can remember,” she said. “My aunt taught me how to draw a cat when I was 10 years old and I think I drew that same cat for years! Art is one of the few subjects that does not have a specific textbook or curriculum; however, we follow the State and National Visual Arts Core Art Standards for each grade level. I have often told people that teaching art is the most creative job in the world! Yes, the job requires a lot of organization and planning, and many different supplies, but the rewards from teaching are seen in the eyes of our students! I see pride, joy, and a true sense of accomplishment.”

Looking ahead, Montero plans to mentor pre-service Art Education students, and continue researching and writing about the importance of art and design education. She said she’s also looking forward to presenting a paper in late September at the 6th IAFOR Conference on Art, Media, and Culture in Barcelona, Spain.

Photo courtesy of Jane Montero