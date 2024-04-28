Loretta A. Eder – Obituary

Loretta A. Eder



Age 95, died Friday April 26, 2024 at the Chelsea Retirement Community. She was born April 1, 1929 in Chelsea, Michigan, the daughter of G. Alfred & Rose M. (Moeckel) Lindauer. Loretta graduated from Cleary College with a diploma in bookkeeping. She worked in finance for Chelsea Hospital, and did the bookkeeping for her husband’s business. After retiring, she volunteered at Chelsea Community Hospital. Loretta was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Chelsea. She enjoyed working outside in the flowers, playing cards, and time with family and friends.

On April 25, 1953, she married Donald Eder, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2007. Survivors include a son, Douglas (Marleyn) Eder of Chelsea; a grandson, Adrian “Ace” Eder; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angeline Eder, a brother, Arthur Lindauer, and a niece, Tina Foster.

The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 1, 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chelsea, with the V. Rev. Dr. William J. Canon Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Chelsea. The family will receive friends at Cole Funeral Chapel on Tuesday from 5-7:30 pm, with a Rosary at 7:30 pm, and at the church Wednesday from 10-11 am. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

