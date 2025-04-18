Lost in the Lawn, Found by Fate

A 1965 Milan High School class ring lost for two decades finds its way home thanks to a chance discovery, Facebook sleuthing, and community persistence.

In a remarkable series of events that spanned two decades, a long-lost class ring from 1965 has finally been returned to its rightful owner, Melvin “Mel” Pulsipher, thanks to the persistence and sleuthing of community members in Milan, Michigan. What began as a routine lawn mowing session turned into a mystery waiting to be solved.

The Discovery

Carol Esch, a Milan resident, was mowing her front lawn in the spring of 2003 when she noticed something gleaming in the grass. Upon closer inspection, she realized it was a high school class ring from 1965. Uncertain about what to do with it, she brought it inside and stored it in a box alongside other keepsakes in her home. Over the years, the ring was forgotten due to natural life changes, until 2023, when Carol rediscovered it while sorting through old papers in her safe. Determined to find its owner, she sought assistance from the City of Milan office, where she was directed to local historian and amateur detective Sallie Bancroft.

Photo courtesy of Sallie Bancroft via Milan 1965 Yearbook

The Search Begins

Sallie Bancroft was no stranger to reuniting lost class rings with their owners. Having previously tracked down the owner of a 1978 Milan High School ring, she eagerly took on the challenge. She posted about the 1965 ring in a local Facebook group, “You Know You Grew Up in Milan If You Remember…,” hoping to gather clues from the community. Despite many responses, none claimed ownership.

That was until November 22, when Keri Pulsipher Willson came across the post and recognized the ring as her father’s. Keri, a member of the True Friends of Milan Facebook group, vividly recalled the ring, having worn it herself until she underwent surgery and could no longer fit it. Upon seeing the ring in person, she confirmed its authenticity, recognizing a unique repair that had been made in the past, and its slightly misshapen form.

Connecting the Dots

The location where Carol found the ring—on the south side of W. Main Street in Milan, between the railroad tracks and Argyle Crescent—aligned with one of the possible time frames when Melvin Pulsipher had lost it. The family suspected the ring went missing either when they moved out of their Milan home in February 2010 or during the final stages of unpacking in May of that same year.

Interestingly, no efforts had been made at the time to locate the ring, as social media was not widely used within the family or commonly used for such situations in general. It wasn’t until the power of online communities and the dedication of locals like Sallie Bancroft that the puzzle pieces began to fit together.

The Reunion

After more than 20 years, the ring finally made its way back to Melvin Pulsipher. Upon receiving it, he was in shock, marveling at how well-preserved it was despite its long absence. With a touch of humor, he remarked, “Well, I still can’t wear it, it’s too small for my fingers.”

Photo courtesy of Keri Willson

Melvin Pulsipher has been a well-respected member of the Milan community, serving on the City Council and the Fire Board for ten years. He dedicated much of his time to public service, always prioritizing the residents of Milan. Additionally, he actively participated in Memorial Day and Milan Fair parades as a member of the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310.

A Story of Community and Persistence

This heartwarming tale is a testament to the power of community, determination, and the ability of small gestures to bring joy. Thanks to Carol Esch’s discovery, Sallie Bancroft’s dedication, and Keri Pulsipher Willson’s keen memory, a treasured piece of the past has been restored to its owner. It serves as a reminder that sometimes, lost things find their way back home—even after 20 years.