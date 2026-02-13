Lt Foley Brings New Energy to Milan Fire

For Kelley Foley, the newly promoted lieutenant with the Milan Area Fire Department, the fire service is about more than flashing lights and sirens. It is about the people behind the doors firefighters kick down and the faces behind the gear.

At just 24 years old, Foley has already devoted nearly a decade to the department, beginning in a youth fire academy while still in high school. Now, following his recent promotion, he says he is focused on humanizing the department and strengthening its connection to the community.

A Leader Who Listens

Stepping into a command role at a young age comes with challenges, particularly when supervising firefighters who have been on the job longer than he has been alive. Foley says he approaches that dynamic with humility.

“I try to learn something every day,” he said, describing his leadership style as being “willing to teach and learn.”

Rather than issuing top-down orders, Foley sees leadership as collaborative. “I come up with a plan, run it by everybody,” he said. “I’m always open to input.”

Whether the idea comes from a veteran firefighter or a newer recruit, Foley said the goal is the same, to solve the problem together.

Proactive Community Care

Foley’s vision for his new role extends well beyond the firehouse. He is currently leading a “pre-plan” initiative aimed at improving safety while building relationships with local businesses.

The program involves firefighters visiting commercial buildings during the workweek to identify hazards, locate shut-offs, and update contact information. The information can alert crews to chemicals, access points, or door codes before an emergency call ever comes in.

But Foley says the effort is just as much about connection as preparedness. “We’re here to look at what you’ve got so we can learn the building,” he said. The visits allow firefighters to walk into a bakery or office, introduce themselves, and become familiar faces rather than strangers arriving during a crisis.

He is also assembling “sprinkler kits” for department trucks, simple tool sets designed to shut off malfunctioning sprinkler heads without disabling an entire system. The goal, Foley said, is to help businesses avoid severe water damage and prolonged closures.

Humanizing the Heroes

Another part of Foley’s focus is helping residents better understand how the Milan Area Fire Department operates. Many people do not realize the department is partially paid-on-call and does not have a dedicated ambulance stationed in town.

Through increased public outreach, Foley hopes to close that gap and remind residents that firefighters are people, too.

The department, he said, is a “solid group of guys,” where camaraderie and humor are part of daily life, sometimes at his expense. Foley recalls an early “trial by fire” moment when he mistakenly grabbed a shop broom instead of a fire broom during a brush fire, only to watch it disintegrate in his hands as his chief looked on.

Living for Today

With a family history rooted in public service, his father served in the Michigan State Police and his mother’s family has deep ties to the fire service, Foley’s career path may seem inevitable. But his outlook is shaped by the realities of the job.

“Tomorrow is never guaranteed, so live for today,” he said.

That blend of youthful energy and grounded perspective, Foley says, is what he brings to his new role, ensuring that when Milan residents call for help, they receive not just a response, but a relationship.

Milan Area Fire Department is located at 45 Wabash St, Milan, MI 48160

Featured photo: LT Kelley Foley of the Milan Area Fire Department. Photo by Heather Finch