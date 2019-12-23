Advertisement





LYNDON TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

SYNOPSIS OCTOBER 2019 BOARD MEETING MINUTES

LYNDON TOWNSHIP – 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118

Summary of Minutes, October 1, 2019—REGULAR MEETING—Meeting called to order at 7:07 PM. During Public Comment, a resident spoke. Items Approved: Agenda as amended to add 8H. Appointment of Broadband Oversight Committee Members to agenda under New Business; Consent Agenda as presented; Approval of Bills as presented. Correspondence: None. Zoning Administrator presented his report in writing. Board had concerns about the recommended Articles of Incorporation changes from the CAFA Board. Supervisor updated the Board on broadband. Items Approved: Reappoint Robert Mester and John Reilly as Regular Members to the Lyndon Township Planning Commission for the term of 11/1/2019-11/1/2022 (3 years); Reappoint Mary Jane Maze as Regular Member to Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority for the term of 1/1/2019-12/31/2019 (1 year); Reappoint Linda Reilly as Regular Member for the term 1/1/2020-12/31/2023 (4 years) and to reappoint Marc Keezer as Regular Member to the Multi-Lakes Water and Sewer Authority for the term of 1/1/2020-12/31/2023 (4 years) until a replacement can be found. Office Manager is to advertise for an interested resident of Lyndon Township who resides and is hooked up to the Multi-Lakes Water & Sewer Authority to replace Keezer on the Multi-Lakes Water & Sewer Authority; Reappoint Keezer for the term 1/1/2020- 12/31/2023 (4 years) as Regular Member to the Chelsea Area Construction Agency until a replacement can be found. Office Manager to advertise for an interested resident to replace Keezer as the representative to the Chelsea Area Construction Agency; Authorize T.J. Spencer, Seth Watkins, Jamie Begin, Ben Fineman, Thomas Glendening to serve as regular members on the Broadband Oversight Committee and Kevin McLaughlin as an ad-hoc member (advisory, non-voting member). Keezer will lead and chair the committee. Committee to be paid out of the Broadband Operating Fund. Meeting adjourned at 8:17 PM. Summary of Minutes, October 29, 2019—SPECIAL MEETING—Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM. No Public Comment. Items Approved: Agenda as presented; Consent Agenda as presented; Approval of Bills as presented. Correspondence: None. Zoning Administrator presented his report in writing. Tom Osborne presented the Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Chelsea Area Fire Authority for Township approval. Board to discuss further at the 11/12/2019 Regular Board Meeting. Gary Munce updated the Board on Broadband. Items Approved: Table 3Day Blinds until the 11/12/2019 Regular Board Meeting to allow time to obtain one more quote; Table Water Softener Quotes until 11/12/19 Regular Board Meeting and request that Champion Water Treatment send a representative to present their quote to the Board and answer any questions before making a decision; Approve the quote from Bollinger Sanitation & Excavating, Inc. where snowplow prices will the same at $47.50; salting price will remain the same unless there becomes a shortage and they raise the price for them. Clear and/or de-ice/salt walks is $40.00-$45.00; Approve using The Sun Times, Jackson Citizen Patriot and/or Chelsea Guardian as the papers of choice for publishing; Authorize hiring AMcomm for Drop Installation and authorize Keezer to sign the contract, contingent upon Township Attorney’s Review and Approval. The Meeting adjourned at 8:50 PM.

Prepared by Office Manager: Janet K. Gilkey

Approved by Supervisor, Marc E. Keezer

Linda Reilly, Township Clerk