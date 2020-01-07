Advertisement





LYNDON TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

SYNOPSIS NOVEMBER 2019 BOARD MEETING MINUTES

LYNDON TOWNSHIP – 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118

Summary of Minutes, November 12, 2019—REGULAR MEETING—Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM. No Public Comment. Items Approved: Agenda as presented; Consent Agenda as presented; Bills as presented. Zoning Administrator presented his report in writing. CAFA representative presented his report in writing. Broadband report submitted in writing. Items Approved: Accept the quote from Cribley Water Treatment for the Quicksilver AST-1500 Two Tank Softener System, Grain Cap: 48.000 x 2, for an amount not to exceed $3,000; Accept the quote from 3Day Blinds for an amount not to exceed $3,900. The Meeting adjourned at 7:55 PM.

Prepared by Office Manager: Janet K. Gilkey

Approved by Supervisor, Marc E. Keezer

Linda Reilly, Township Clerk