LYNDON TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

SYNOPSIS NOVEMBER 2019 BOARD MEETING MINUTES

LYNDON TOWNSHIP – 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI  48118

Summary of Minutes, November 12, 2019—REGULAR MEETING—Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM.    No Public Comment.   Items Approved:  Agenda as presented; Consent Agenda as presented; Bills as presented.   Zoning Administrator presented his report in writing.  CAFA representative presented his report in writing.  Broadband report submitted in writing.  Items Approved:  Accept the quote from Cribley Water Treatment for the Quicksilver AST-1500 Two Tank Softener System, Grain Cap:  48.000 x 2, for an amount not to exceed $3,000; Accept the quote from 3Day Blinds for an amount not to exceed $3,900.  The Meeting adjourned at 7:55 PM.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Prepared by Office Manager:  Janet K. Gilkey

Approved by Supervisor, Marc E. Keezer

Linda Reilly, Township Clerk

