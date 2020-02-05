Advertisement





NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

LYNDON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF LYNDON TOWNSHIP:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector in Lyndon Township who is not already registered to vote, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered to vote may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, February 24, 2020.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Lyndon Township Clerk’s Office, located 17751 North Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118 at the following times:

Regular Clerk’s Business Hours: Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to

1 p.m.

Saturday, March, 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Presidential Primary Election Day, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BALLOT STYLES

Republican Party Presidential Primary

Democratic Party Presidential Primary

Non-Political, With Proposals Only

PROPOSALS

STOCKBRIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS RESIDENTS:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE these residents will be voting on the Ingham Intermediate School District and Washtenaw Community College millage proposals as listed below:

INGHAM INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Ingham Intermediate School District general obligation unlimited tax bond

proposal for special education previously approved by electors in the amount

of not to exceed $2,300,000 from local property taxes from 2020 to 2039.

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Washtenaw Community College general obligation unlimited tax bond proposal

for operating purposes for 10 years in the amount of $17,500,000 when first levied

in 2021.

CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT RESIDENTS:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that these residents will be voting on the Washtenaw Community College proposal as listed below:

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Washtenaw Community College general obligation unlimited tax bond proposal

for operating purposes for 10 years in the amount of $17,500,000 when first levied

in 2021.

Full text of the ballot proposals may be obtained at the Lyndon Township Clerk’s office, 17751 North Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118, telephone: 734-475-2401 x 11. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations should contact the Lyndon Township Clerk’s office.

Published in compliance with MCL168.653 (a).

Date: February 4, 2020

Linda Reilly, Lyndon Township Clerk