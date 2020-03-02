Advertisement





NOTICE OF ELECTION

LYNDON TOWNSHIP

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

MARCH 10, 2020 ELECTION

To the qualified electors of Lyndon Township:

Notice is hereby given that a Presidential Primary election will be held in Lyndon Township on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At the following location:

Precinct 1: Lyndon Township Hall, 17751 North Territorial Road.

For the purpose of selecting a candidate for the following office:

President of the United States

PROPOSALS

STOCKBRIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS RESIDENTS:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE these residents will be voting on the Ingham Intermediate School District and Washtenaw Community College millage proposals as listed below:

INGHAM INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Ingham Intermediate School District general obligation unlimited tax bond proposal for special education previously approved by electors in the amount of not to exceed $2,300,000 from local property taxes from 2020 to 2039.

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Washtenaw Community College general obligation unlimited tax bond proposal for operating purposes for 10 years in the amount of $17,500,000 when first levied in 2021.

CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT RESIDENTS:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that these residents will be voting on the Washtenaw Community College proposal as listed below:

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Washtenaw Community College general obligation unlimited tax bond proposal for operating purposes for 10 years in the amount of $17,500,000 when first levied in 2021.

Full text of the ballot proposals may be obtained at the Lyndon Township Clerk’s office, 17751 North Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118, telephone: 734-475-2401 x 11. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the Lyndon Township Clerk to obtain an application for an absentee voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the Lyndon Township Clerk in advance of the election. The polling location is accessible for voters with disabilities.

Linda Reilly, Lyndon Township Clerk

(734) 475-2401 x11

Published in compliance with MCL168.653 (a).

Date: February 26, 2020