LYNDON TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

LYNDON TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING,

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020 AT 7:00 PM

LYNDON TOWNSHIP HALL

17751 N. TERRITORIAL ROAD

CHELSEA, MI 48118

The Lyndon Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Lyndon Township Hall, 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118 to consider the following amendments to the Township Zoning Ordinance:

-ZTA 19-001: Addition of zoning regulations to allow Accessory Dwelling Units as a permitted use on properties within single family zoning districts as long as specific regulations are met. If those regulations cannot be met the Accessory Dwelling Unit would require special land use approval. (Revisions to Chapter 2, Section 2.02; Chapter 3, Section 3.35; Chapter 4, Sections 4.02 and 4.03; Chapter 5, Section 5.02 and 5.30; Chapter 6, Section 6.02 and 6.03 and Chapter 8, Section 8.02 and 8.03)

-ZTA 19-002: Revisions to zoning regulations regarding Agribusiness/Agritourism and Event Businesses. The revisions would allow minor agribusinesses as defined in the zoning regulations as a permitted use in the Rural Residential (RR) zoning district as long as specific requirements are met. If those regulations cannot be met the minor agribusiness would require special land use approval. The regulation also would require special land use approval for major agribusinesses within the RR zoning district (including event businesses associated with a farm or ranch use). The revisions would also allow Event Businesses as defined by the zoning ordinance with special land use approval in the Neighborhood Commercial (NC) and Light Industrial (LI) zoning districts. (Revisions to Chapter 2, Sections 2.02, 2.04, 2.06, 2.07, 2.21, and 2.22; Chapter 3, Section 3.36; Chapter 5, Section 5.02 and 5.03; Chapter 10, Section 10.03; Chapter 11, Section 11.03 and Chapter 14, Section 14.04)

The proposed zoning amendments will affect all parcels within Lyndon Township.

Written comments may be sent to: Lyndon Township Clerk, Linda Reilly, 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118, The Lyndon Township Board will provide, if time after the request allows, necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids or services to individuals with disabilities at the public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Lyndon Township Board by writing or calling: Linda Reilly, Clerk, 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118 or phone 734-475-2401. A copy of this notice is on file in the Office of the Clerk.

LYNDON TOWNSHIP

Linda Reilly, Clerk

Publish: January 29, 2020