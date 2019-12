Advertisement





LYNDON TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

NOTICE

SEEKING TWO (2) MEMBERS FOR

BOARD OF REVIEW

Letters of application are being accepted for TWO (2) positions on the LYNDON TOWNSHIP BOARD OF REVIEW. If interested, please contact the Office Manager, Janet Gilkey, at 17751 North Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118, email officemgratlyndon@gmail.com or call 734-475-2401. Lyndon Township Board