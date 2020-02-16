Advertisement





LYNDON TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

SYNOPSIS DECEMBER 2019 BOARD MEETING MINUTES

LYNDON TOWNSHIP – 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118

Summary of Minutes, December 10, 2019—REGULAR MEETING—Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM. During Public Comment, an attendee spoke. Items Approved: Agenda as amended by pulling out CACA under Consent Agenda and moved it to 7. Reports under D. CACA to further explain the Office Manager and Director of CACA resigning; Consent Agenda as amended; Bills as presented. Zoning Administrator presented his report in writing. CAFA representative presented his report in writing. Gary Munce updated the Board on Broadband. Items Approved: Terminate employment immediately of Lyndon Township Assessor based on certain findings; Approve Resolution 19-19 to Appoint the Interim Building Official and Part 91 Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Official; Appoint the remaining Lyndon Township Board Members of Linda Reilly, Mary Jane Maze, John Francis and Robert Mester as Alternate Representatives to the Chelsea Area Construction Agency for the term of January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2023 (4 years); Approve Resolution No. 19-17 Approving Amendment No. 1 to Articles of Incorporation for Leoni Regional Utility Authority; Approve CO #2 Exterior Drinking Foundation for $8,679, Invoice to be sent to Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation for reimbursement, CO #3 Electrical Charges for $5,644; CO #4 Retaining Walls for $5,830; CO #5 Grading West Slope of Parking Lot for $13,700; CO #7 Miscellaneous Excavation Changes for $3,982. The Meeting adjourned at 8:32 PM. Summary of Minutes, December 19, 2019—SPECIAL MEETING—Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM. No comment. Items Approved: Agenda as presented; Accept the WCA Assessing contract as amended with a start date of December 26, 2019. The Meeting adjourned at 6:27 PM.

Prepared by Office Manager: Janet K. Gilkey

Approved by Supervisor, Marc E. Keezer

Linda Reilly, Township Clerk